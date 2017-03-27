Any Killer Tomatoes? Author Describes Malicious Plants and Their Rampages at Hudson Library

Mon 4/3 @ 7PM

When Plants Attack could be the credo of author Amy Stewart, who has written several books about the dark and bizarre sides of horticultural history, such as The Drunken Botanist, Wicked Bugs and Flower Confidential. She speaks and signs in person at the Hudson Public Library.

Her latest title is Wicked Plants: The Weed that Killed Lincoln’s Mother and Other Botanical Atrocities, which is already a New York Times bestseller (although the New York Times is made out of wood paper, which is technically a plant and therefore cannot be trusted).

Stewart’s appearance is courtesy the Hudson Garden Club — who are really going on a limb with this one, just saying. Register for the free program online or by phone.

[Written by Charles Cassady]

