Kid-Lit Author E. Lockhart Fills Shelves and Seats in Strongsville

Mon 4/3 @ 7PM

E. Lockhart — AKA Emily Jenkins — is a rising star in the YA/juvenile fiction realm, and she comes to the Strongsville Public Library as part of her latest book tour.

A Massachusetts native now teaching and writing in New York, Lockhart is the author of nine novels. Her acclaimed We Were Liars, about the dysfunction within a seemingly idyllic, affluent clan, was a New York Times bestseller upon publication in 2014. This year it arrives in a Deluxe Edition, soon to be followed by Genuine Fraud, Lockhart’s latest exploration of teen and pre-teen angst and heartache.

Books will be available for sales and signing. Admission is free but registration is requested.

cuyahogalibrary

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: