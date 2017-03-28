Jazz Trumpet Player Dominick Farinacci Is Back at Nighttown With All-Star Band

Sun 4/2 @ 7:30PM

Jazz trumpeter Dominick Farinacci, who grew up in Cleveland and got his start as part of Tri-C’s noted high school jazz program before heading to New York to be part of the first jazz class at the Juilliard School of Music, makes one of his frequent return visits to his hometown and a venue he’s played many times, Nighttown.

This time he’ll be bringing vocalist Shenel Johns and pianist/vibraphonist Christian Tamburr, both based in New York, as he now is. They’ll be joined by a fourth world-class musician Cleveland percussionist Jamey Haddad who returned to his hometown in 2002 after many years in NYC and is now on the faculty at Oberlin Conservatory while still performing with Paul Simon’s touring band. Tickets are $30.

It should be a bittersweet homecoming for Farinucci. His most recent album, last year’s Short Stories was made in partnership with legendary producer Tommy LiPuma, also a former Clevelander, the result of a lengthy friendship between the two musicians of different generations. (LiPuma’s name is on the LiPuma Center for Creative Arts at Tri-C’s Metro campus and he’s a longtime support of Tri-C’s programs). LiPuma, who celebrated the release of Short Stories with Farinucci at last year’s Tri-C JazzFest, passed away a few weeks ago at the age of 80.

dominickfarinacci

Post categories: