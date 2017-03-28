Happy Dog Takes on the World Takes on Turkey

Tue 4/4 @ 7:30PM

The Happy Dog in Gordon Square may be just a bar and music venue that serves hot dogs. But it’s got a more realistic and sophisticated attitude about world affairs than our so-called president. Its monthly series, the Happy Dog Takes on the World, features speakers who know that you don’t deal with complex foreign situations with playground threats and promises to magically “fix it.”

One of those very complicated countries is Turkey, a country with one foot in Europe and one in the Middle East, with a history of both totalitarian governments and an urge toward democracy. Although its citizens are Muslim it officially has no religion.

In recent years, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has led an authoritarian crackdown, jailing thousands of dissenters — academics, judges and journalists — after a failed coup last summer. It now has more journalists in prison than any country in the world. Trump is undoubtedly envious.

For this month’s Happy Dog Takes on the World, WCPN host Tony Ganzer will lead a discussion on the status of journalists and academics in Turkey. It’s co-sponsored by the Cleveland Council on World Affairs, Global Cleveland, International Partners in Mission, and the Northeast Ohio Consortium for Middle Eastern Studies. It’s free. Order a hot dog and a beer and give a listen.

