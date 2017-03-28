Group Devoted to Promoting Public Transit Hosts Discussion at Market Garden Brewery

Wed 4/5 @ 7PM

The lack of investment in public transportation in Ohio is a disgrace — one of the lowest per capita in the U.S. Clevelanders for Public Transit, formed in 2015 to speak up for riders of public transit, recently won the battle to re-open Public Square to bus traffic, as was promised when the redesign began. Now it’s turning its energy to promoting public transportation in other ways.

It kicks off its campaign at the Market Garden Brewer when it joins with national urban mobility organization TransitCenter to host a panel discussion with Akshai Singh from Clevelanders for Public Transit, José C. Feliciano, Jr. from Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authorit (GCRTA), Cleveland City Councilman Kerry McCormick, and Cuyahoga County Councilman Dale Miller. They’ll be looking at such issues as how service cuts and fare increases have fueled a decline in ridership — and the ability of GCRTA to serve the public. Bethia Burke from the Fund for our Economic Future moderates.

The event is free and open to all.

