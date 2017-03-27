Go Out of This World with SciFi Author John Scalzi in Parma

Tue 4/4 @ 7PM

Not happy with the state of the universe? Complain to the President himself at the Parma-Snow Public Library. No, not Trump, but John Scalzi, an acclaimed writer, all-around wit and elected president of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America in 2010.

A California native now residing in Ohio (where he received the Governor’s Award for the Arts in 2016; it that wasn’t Russian hackers at work), Scalzi has published numerous science fiction novels and stories — when also not being a featured blogger on early, more profitable AOL, consulting for video games and TV shows, compiling books on humorous topics and personal finance (same difference as sci-fi/fantasy/humor) and staging rather bizarre social-media and cross-platform stunts. He is now promoting The Collapsing Empire, the latest in his Old Man’s War combat-SF book series.

Books will be available for sales and signing. Admission is free but registration is requested.

[Written by Charles Cassady]

