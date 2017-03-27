Go On a Roamin’ Roman Holiday in Lake View Cemetery

Sat 4/1 @ 2PM

Besides being an illustrious burial ground to eminent Clevelanders — Eliot Ness, some Rockefellers, our sports championship hopes — Lake View Cemetery gives tours and special cultural events. But this Italian-themed tour is not what you think.

Rather than focusing on deceased Italians interred at Lake View, a group of experts, led by Pamela Dorazio Dean (curator of Italian-American History at the Cleveland History Center) will spotlight the ethnic artisans, stonemasons and architects who actually helped build the cemetery and designed elaborate monuments. The tour ties in with the Cleveland Humanities Festival and its theme of immigation and ancestry.

Reservations are required, and the $35 fee includes a Lolly the Trolley tour and an epilogue wine-tasting in the Cemetery.

[Written by Charles Cassady]

