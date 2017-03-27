Get Spaced Out as Free Tours of NASA-Glenn Resume

Sat 4/1 @ 10 AM-1 PM

April Fool’s Fake News: UFO disclosure reveals that aliens were marooned here in 1947. They ran out of money and went from Wright-Patterson AFB to NASA-Glenn in Cleveland. A repo’ed flying saucer remains impounded in Hangar Chapter 11. The aliens have been imprisoned ever since in a top-secret test site called Area Section 8.

Okay, find out what REALLY goes on at NASA-Glenn Research Center in Cleveland with the resumption of regular monthly tours. From April through October, the NASA-Glenn admits members of public on hourly bus visits to assorted research facilities, once a month.

The season opener? The Electric Propulsion Laboratory, with two huge vacuum chambers simulating the space environment. Aliens not included (we think; NASA reserved the right to prohibit photos of video in any given destination).

Advance registration is required, and proof of US citizenship is a requirement. Call 216-433-9653, or email tours@mail.nasa.gov. Confirmations will be sent. Each tour lasts about 45 minutes and is followed by a stop at Glenn’s Gift Shop.

