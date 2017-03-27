Freestyle with Literary Cleveland and Damien Ware at Cleveland State University

Tue 4/4 @ 6:30PM

Keep poetry and spoken-word arts in our own backyard (as opposed to, say, outsourcing it to those cheaper poets in Communist China), with an open-mic night sponsored by Literary Cleveland.

Damien L. Ware is one of the area’s leading poets and oral performers tied to grassroots community movements, such as the Buckeye-Woodland-oriented Griot Project and Love Lunes.

He will emcee this open-to-all evening, for beginners at recitation and advanced wordsmiths alike, in the Galleries at CSU. A reception with food and drinks happens for the first hour, followed by slam-bang poetry and monologue action. This event is free, but advance registration is requested.

[Written by Charles Cassady]

