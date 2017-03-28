Former Mexican President Vicente Fox Talks About Immigration at CWRU

Mon 4/3 @ 5PM

I can tell you who won’t be at Case Western Reserve University’s Tinkham Veale Center on Mon 4/3 when former president of Mexico Vicente Fox speaks as part of this year’s Cleveland Humanities Festival: any representative of the Trump administration.

That’s because he’s speaking about building bridges, not “big beautiful walls,” and strengthening U.S./Mexico relations by addressing them immigration issue and not claiming, absurdly, that Mexico will pay for this unneeded wall. (What you don’t hear from the Mexico demonizers is that immigration from Mexico peaked a decade ago and has been net negative — more outflow to Mexico than inflow to the U.S — since 2009).

Fox worked with George W. Bush on reforming U.S. immigration policy, something Bush took a lot of heat on from far-right Republicans and continues to work on immigration issues and why a path to citizenship — proposed by Bush — makes sense.

The event is free; registration is required. Go here.

building-bridges-fixing-the-immigration-issue-and-strengthening-u-s-mexico-relations/

Post categories: