Film About the Wild Life of Music Photographer Mick Rock Screens at CIFF

Thu 3/30 @ 5PM

Sat 4/1 @ 9:35PM

As one of the most successful music photographers of the 1970s, Mick Rock became something of a celebrity himself as he took iconic shots of colorful artists such as David Bowie, Roxy Music, Queen, Iggy Pop, the Ramones, the Sex Pistols and many more. He’s especially known for his “Ziggy Stardust” photos of Bowie.

The 2016 film, SHOT! The Psycho-Spiritual Mantra of Rock, tells the story of his colorful career, as he narrates his own tales of the artists he worked with and the behind-the-scenes debauchery he participated in.

The Cleveland Print Room is partnering with the Cleveland International Film Festival to present two screenings of the film at Tower City Cinemas as part of CIFF. Tickets are $16.

