Family Concert at Severance Hall Features “Peter and the Wolf”

Sun 4/2 @ 3PM

Sergei Prokofiev’s 1936 Peter and the Wolf, “a symphonic fairy tale for children,” is a staple of children’s orchestra concerts, as it was intended to be. A narrator tells the story while different instruments represent each of the cast of characters.

When the Cleveland Orchestra performs the piece in a family concert at Severance Hall, the duo called the Magic Circle Mime Co., which specializes in presentations with orchestras all over the world, will be providing the narration, enhanced by visuals, as orchestra members perform such roles as Peter (strings), Grandpa (bassoon), the Duck (oboe), the Wolf (horns), the Hunters (tympani), the Bird (flute) and the Cat (clarinet). Cleveland Orchestra associate conductor Brett Mitchell conducts. Tickets are $15.

clevelandorchestra/family-peter-and-wolf

