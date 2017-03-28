Edible Book Festival Returns to Larchmere’s Loganberry Books

Sat 4/1 @ 1PM

The Edible Books Festival, now an international event celebrated as close to April 1 as possible, started in 2000. It launched in Cleveland in 2004 under the auspices of Loganberry Books and Strong Bindery where it takes place. This week, they’ll again be hosting it.

Anyone can participate, as a creator, eater or judge. Local artists, bookbinders, chefs and anyone else who wants to participate comes up a literary/book-themed concept that can be created out of food. The books are judged in several categories by attending guests, and after the awards are announced, the “books” get eaten.

Categories include Logan Award for Most Literary, Otis Award for Most Appetizing (since Otis is the store cat you might want to include catnip to win), the Strong Award for Best Binding and the Zober Award for Best Pun.

If you want to submit, call the store at 216-795-9800 or email books@logan.com to pre-register. Set up begins at noon. Viewing and judging starts at 1pm; awards are announced at 2 — and then eating begins. It’s free to enter, $3 to vote and eat.

loganberrybooks/edible-books

