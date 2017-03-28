‘In Defense of Food’ Screens for Free at the Well in Akron With Discussion About Healthier Eating

Fri 3/31 @ 6-9PM

Author Michael Pollan is known for his advocacy for a healthier, more sustainable, earth-friendly food system which he promoted in books such as The Omnivore’s Dilemma. His film In Defense of Food, originally shown on PBS, distills his book of the same name and features interviews with scientists, nutrition experts, physicians, food activists and eaters around the world as he discovers a relatively simple secret to eating healthy: “Eat Food. Not Too Much. Mostly Plants.”

The Well in Akron will host a free screening of In Defense of Food, following b a discussion. It’s a sort of potluck. The’ll provide a few dishes and invite you to bring something to share. They also suggest bringing your own place setting to help reduce waste.

