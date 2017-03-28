CSU TedX Salon Explores How Cities Can Be Revived Inclusively

Fri 3/31 @ 5-7PM

The whole TED concept of gathering speaker to promote out-of-the-box ideas has fueled a lot of spin-offs and similar presentations. Cleveland State University had picked up the concept and run with it, in a series of events, such as the TEDx Salon it’s hosting this week at the Student Center Ballroom.

The topic will be urban revival and how cities can stage comebacks that are inclusive as assure that some of its population is not left behind when it comes to education, jobs and access to health care. It will look at what role anchor institutions such as hospitals, universities and churches play in this.

Speakers include chief strategy officer and senior vice president of the Lumina Foundation Danette Howard; Ted Howard, president of the University of Maryland’s Democracy Collaborative; Lee Fisher, interim dean of CSU’s Cleveland-Marshall College of Law; Roland Anglin, dean of the Maxine Goodman Levin College of Urban Affairs at CSU; Ronnie Dunn, CSU associate professor of urban studies; and Jonathan Witmer-Rich, CSU associate professor of law.

It’s free and open to the public, but registration is required. Go here to register.

tedxclevelandstateuniversity.com/tedxsalon-resurgent-city/

Post categories: