Cleveland Orchestra Plays Handel’s Fireworks Music at Severance Hall – But No Fireworks Indoors!

Thu 3/30 @ 7:30PM

Fri 3/31 @11AM

Sat 4/1 @ 8PM

To top this week’s concerts at Severance Hall, the Cleveland Orchestra is trotting out another audience favorite: George Frideric Handel’s 1749 Music for the Royal Fireworks, an occasional piece written to for an outdoor celebration of the end of a war and signing of a treaty. It’ll also open the evening with Handel, playing his Concerto Grosso in A major, Opus 6, No. 11.

In beween they’ll play Suite from Les Boreades by Handel’s 18th-century contemporary Jean-Philippe Rameau and 17th-century Henry Purcell’s Suite from King Arthur. British conductor Harry Bicket will be on the podium. Tickets are $29-$162.

clevelandorchestra

