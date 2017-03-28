CLE Urban Winery Offers a Workout With That Glass of Grape

Wed 3/29 @ 6:30PM

Tue 4/18 @ 6:30PM

Mon 5/22 @ 6:30PM

CLE Urban Winery, open less than a year in Cleveland Heights’ Cedar-Lee district (across from the Cedar Lee Theatre), has become quite the gathering place, with a lot more going on than just the making and drinking of wine (although there’s plenty of that!)

For instance, it’s started a monthly series called Wine and a Workout, a cardio-strength session. Bring your mat and our light hand weights if you have them. All levels welcome! Admission is $12 cash at the door.

facebook.com/CLEurbanwinery/

Post categories: