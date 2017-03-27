Catch Baldwin Wallace Music Theatre Seniors at Nighttown Before They Head to NYC

Mon 4/3 @ 7PM

Baldwin Wallace’s music theatre program is known nationally for producing students who go on to land roles on Broadway and in the touring companies of Broadway shows. Luckily, before they leave Berea these talented pre-professionals give local audiences opportunities to see them perform.

One of those is their showcases at Nighttown in Cleveland Heights, where the senior class performs the cabaret show it puts together to perform in New York each year for the benefit of casting directors and other talent scouts. They’ll be hitting NYC the second week in April; you can check them out and see if they’re ready (Yes, they are). Tickets are $10.

