Brooklyn’s High & Mighty Brass Band Gets the Party Started at Oberlin’s Cat in the Cream Coffeehouse

Sat 4/1 @ 8PM

Although it’s based in hipster Brooklyn, not the world’s funkiest locale, the High and Mighty Brass Band has members from all over, including that fount of brass band music, New Orleans. Like many modern brass bands its sound comes from all over too, mixing New Orleans-style funk with R&B, Afrobeat and hip hop — not too far from what Cleveland’s Revolution Brass Band does. And like them, the High and Mighty, with nine members, produces a dynamic sound that gets people on their feet and moving those feet.

They’ve shared stages with Dr. John, Trombone Short and the Rebirth Brass Band and played some high-profile gigs such as Bonaroo but mostly they’ve played around the east coast. But they’re coming west to North East Ohio where they’ll play at show at the Cat in the Cream Coffeehouse on the Oberlin campus. The gig is free and there’s plenty of oom to dance at this venue.

highandmightybrassband

thecatinthecream

