Bloom Bakery Celebrates a Year of Handcrafted Foods and Helping People Find Jobs

Thu 3/30 @ 6-9PM

Early last year, Bloom Bakery opened on Public Square to offer freshly made, handcrafted foods, including breads, pastries and sandwiches, made with mostly local ingredients, while providing training and jobs to people with employment barriers. It’s a for-profit arm of the nonprofit Towards Employment, which has been working for four decades to solve problems that keep people from finding jobs, whether it’s lack of education, criminal records, or access to childcare and transportation.

Bloom will celebrate its first anniversary with an evening of food drink, music and an artwork display. Tickets are $35.

