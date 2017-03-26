Binge-Watch “Pirates of the Caribbean” at CWRU

Fri 1/31 @ 7PM

Get shanghaied to sail along with the student film society of Case Western Reserve University, with the first three Disney Pirates of the Caribbean action-fantasies, all shown consecutively at Strosacker Auditorium.

Director Gore Verbinski did an awesome job of cinematic world-building considering that what he had to start with, simply, was an amusement park ride. Whether you’re a poor student thinking that a pirate’s career is probably better than what awaits after graduation, or a townie who grew up to that stirring Hans Zimmer soundtrack, watching a whole night of Jack Sparrow antics on the big screen — in real, projected 35mm, no cheap digital — you want to make CWRU your port o’call.

Tickets are $4 for any one movie, $6 to see two, or $9 for the trilogy. All the features are rated PG-13.

films.cwru

[Written by Charles Cassady]

