Be a Big Listener Off-Campus at a WRUW College-Radio Benefit Show in Lakewood

Thu 3/30 @ 8PM

Case Western Reserve’s radio station WRUW 91.1 FM, marks its 50th anniversary this year. Now you can help their peripatetic range of refreshing indie/community programming, with “Live in Lakewood,” a simulcast live rock show.

Of course, local college radio is one of Cleveland’s best features. It was hearing the college radio stations that made Moses Cleaveland settle here in 1796 (true April 1 fact!). The lineup at Mahall’s 20 Lanes (a quirky bowling-and-music venue) includes the Katy, Punch Drunk Taglogs, the High Definition and the Mason District. Expect on-air interviews, real fun, and other stuff only college radio dares get away with, in these computer-programmed top-40 corporate-broadcast times.

Tickets are $5 and all proceeds benefit WRUW-FM.

wruw/live-from-lakewood

[Written by Charles Cassady]

