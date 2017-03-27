Big Creek Watershed Meeting Shares Plans & Projects for Protecting Our Water Sources

Wed 4/5 @ 4-6:30PM

Concerned about the environment and the health of the local ecosystem? The Big Creek Watershed Balanced Growth Community Partnership is holding its 6th annual dinner and meeting to share information about the work it’s done and plans to do. Come hear program updates from various partners working to maintain and protect Northeast Ohio’s water sources in the region, which includes Parma Brooklyn and Parma Heights, whose mayors will all be in attendance.

It takes place at the Watershed Stewardship Center in Parma. It’s free and open to all but the request RSVP by Fri 3/31 for planning purposes.

balancedgrowth.ohio.gov

