Beck Center Holds Talkback on Conversion Therapy After Performance of “A Great Wilderness”

Fri 3/31 @ 8PM

Beck Center’s current Studio Theater production, A Great Wilderness by Samuel D. Hunter, deals with the issue of the discredited conversion therapy, which aims to make gay people straight. Its run concludes Sun 4/9.

Following the 8pm Fri 3/31 performance, there will be a special talkback featuring members of various local organizations with a stake in the topic. The include the production’s director Scott Spence, cast member Tim Tavcar, Gwen Stembridge of Equality Ohio and Ryan Clopton-Zymler of the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland. They’ll discuss the challenges and prejudices that LGBT people still face today.

Tickets are $31, $27 for seniors, and $12 for students with ID.

beckcenter/great-wilderness/

