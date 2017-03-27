Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour Pitches Camp in Gordon Square’s Capitol Theatre

Mon 4/3-Wed 4/5 @ 7PM

Want to see movies that make you feel guilty for just sitting in a chair watching movies? Then the visiting Banff Mountain Film Festival Tour in the Gordon Square is the most fun you can have without a team of Sherpas.

A long-standing part of the nature-adventure sports scene are “mountain films,” going all the way back to alpinists toting cine gear up Mount Everest. Today’s mountain film festivals encompass all manner of Red Bull-fueled topics, including kayaking, BASE jumping, desert treks, skiing/snowboarding etc.

The biggest and best hails from the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity in Canada. The annual autumn Banff Mountain Film + Book Festival has spun off numerous touring editions, collecting shorts and short features — mostly GoPro-infused docu-shorts, but also including animation, comedy, experimental and just about anything that pays tribute to high-altitude/cold-weather outdoors spectacle.

The Cleveland tour consists of three nights of a feature-length omnibus, with a different lineup of Banff entries each night. Admission is $20 (with service fees) per night, with a $54 VIP pass covering all three programs.

clevelandcinemas

[Written by Charles Cassady]

