Author of Novel About Chicago’s 60s Blues Scene Speaks in Akron

Thu 3/30 @ 6:30PM

Renee Rosen’s new novel Windy City Blues is quite a leap into a projected culture clash in 1960s Chicago. It posits a young Orthodox Jewish girl who gets swept up in the city’s burgeoning blues scene, swelled by the Great Migration from the South to urban America, by landing a job at Chicago-based Chess Records. She becomes involved with a black blues guitarist from Louisiana, a relationship that would have been incendiary during that era, and not just in the Orthodox community.

Rosen will be at the Chestnut Room at Café Bricco in Akron’s Double Tree Hotel to talk about the book in an event sponsored by the Learned Owl Book Shop. Learned Owl will have copies of Wind City Blues and Rosen’s early books available for purchase and signing. The event is free.

