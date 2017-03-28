Annual Environmental Art Show Opens at Kent’s Standing Rock Cultural Arts

Sat 4/1 @ 7-10PM

Each year, Kent’s Standing Rock Cultural Arts celebrates its “Who’s Your Mama” Earth Day Festival with several events during the month of April. One of these is its annual environmental art group exhibition, now in its 17th year.

This year it will feature paintings, sculpture and multimedia work by Vince Packard, Chuck Slonaker, Sara Tomiolo, Megan Shane, Jim Vandenboom, FJ Kluth and others, including 3rd Graders from local elementary schools who produced “20 Poems from the Tree.”

The opening reception takes place at SRCA’s North Water Street Gallery Sat 4/1 from 7-10pm. The show runs through Sat 5/6.

standingrock

Post categories: