Akron’s Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens Opens Its Elegant Gates for the Season

Sat 4/1-12/30 @ 10AM-6PM

Historic Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens in Akron reopens for 2017, with a new slogan. And no, it’s not All In, or Go Cavs, or even the obvious gloating “LeBron is an AKRON guy, suckers!”

“Not For Us Alone” is the motto, translated from the Latin inscription above the front door of the posh 1912 mansion and elegant 70-acre grounds. And it too reflects Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company manager F.A. Seiberling’s well-known outlook — that Akron NBA stars are equally property of Cleveland (okay, April Fools on that one).

The beauty of Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens will indeed be shared, with guided tours of the sprawling Manor House, as well as a “Nooks and Crannies” tour of some of Stan Hywet’s more shadowy corners. Cost is $19 for adults, $8 for children. Closed on Mondays.

stanhywet

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: