03.22-03.29.2017 New Blood

03.22-03.29.17

New Blood

We love welcoming new people to our hometown. So we can’t wait for the Global Cleveland discussion at City Club on the state of downtown and the economic success of immigration. Our town was built on the new companies, revitalized neighborhoods, increased tax base and overseas investment that immigrants are responsible for. to our hometown. So we can’t wait for the Global Cleveland discussion at City Club on the state of downtown and the economic success of immigration. Our town was built on the new companies, revitalized neighborhoods, increased tax base and overseas investment that immigrants are responsible for.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for playwright Mac Wellman, as he returns to take part in a three-day festival in his honor. And the Musical Theater Project honors Jerry Herman of Hello, Dolly!/Mame/La Cage aux Folles fame.

Maker maven and artist/entrepreneur Susie Frazier is launching a new TV show, Movers & Makers, and we’ve got an exclusive VIDEO interview to get you ready for the pilot watch party at Luxe this Saturday. Cleveland Hostel hosts a Global Table potluck, while Room Service Boutique and the Seed Bank join forces for a Spring Seed Swap.

Burning River Baroque performs music that depicts women on the brink of insanity, while Peter Lawson Jones performs a one-man August Wilson show at Shore Cultural Center. Apollo’s Fire releases their St. John’s Passion CD and performs this week, while a lecture at the Lakewood Public Library illuminates traditional Asian folk medicine. New or not, there’ll be some blood pumping on the streets this week. –Thomas Mulready

Subscribe to CoolCleveland here

Download our free mobile apps for Apple and Android

Get help receiving the CoolCleveland e-blast here

Photo by Anastasia Pantsios

CoolCleveland is dedicated to George Nemeth

Working on your online advertising budgets? Consider CoolCleveland Sponsored Links, Sponsored Features and Sponsored Videos. Info@CoolCleveland.com

Cleveland native Mac Wellman is one of the most influential playwrights of the last 40 years. That’s why Playwrights Local, which formed to encourage today’s local playwrights, has joined with other area theater groups to honor him with the three-day Mac Wellman Homecoming Festival.

It will present five of his plays, plus a Q&A with Wellman, an exhibit of memorabilia from his career, and a program of new short plays by local writers inspired by his work at CSU and other locations. John Benson gives us the rundown. Thu 3/23-Sat 3/25.

There’s been way too much talk about how scary immigrants are, so those who have the facts about the positive things they bring to the communities where they settle are starting to realize that the need to speak louder than ever.

That’s why Global Cleveland’s discussion at the City Club on the state of downtown will focus on how immigrants start and grow businesses, create jobs, pay taxes and maybe even help reverse the region’s population decline. Kendall Embrescia-Hridel shares some of what the discussion will cover. Tue 3/28.

Thanks in large part to the Cleveland Seed Bank, seed saving and seed swapping have been growing in Cleveland where, instead of buying seeds, gardeners save them from the previous year and share the excess with others.

The Seed Bank joins with Room Service Boutique in Ohio City to present the 3rd annual Spring Seed Swap, which is about more than seeds. There’ll be live music, refreshments and knowledge-sharing about all aspects of gardening, for old hands and newbies alike. All are welcome and it’s free. Kendall tells us all about it! Sun 3/26.

Everyone knows the Beck Center for the Arts excels in their big mainstage theater programs. But thousands of parents also know that arts education is the hidden treasure at the Beck Center.

Getting behind the scenes, we talk about all the Beck Center has to offer: visual arts, dance, arts therapy, outreach, and summer camps. Carrie: The Musical is on stage 3/24 through 4/2. Next up: Schoolhouse Rock: Live 5/12-21, and summer camp registration.

Singer/actress Nancy Maier left Cleveland to pursue her career in NYC. But she eventually returned home and has been a mainstay of the local music theater scene for decades. Recently she has been an anchor for the Musical Theater Project, which puts on multimedia concerts devoted to great 20th century pop composers.

Their latest, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, honors Jerry Herman of Hello, Dolly!/Mame/La Cage aux Folles fame. Our theater maven Roy Berko tells us more about Maier’s varied career as well as what to expect from the program. Sun 3/26.

Verb Ballets‘ The Carnival of the Animals, set to the Camille Saint-Saens music of the same name, introduces kids to the movements of animals and offers a lesson about accepting and celebrating differences. They can meet the performers beforehand. Sun 3/26.

* The Akron Civic Theatre presents a staged version of Hans Christian Anderson’s The Ugly Duckling. Sun 3/26.

Collinwood’s long-running (23 years) UpStage Players gives kids of all skill levels a chance to perform. This weekend, they’re putting on Fiddler on the Roof Jr. Fri 3/24-Sun 3/26. (23 years) UpStage Players gives kids of all skill levels a chance to perform. This weekend, they’re putting on Fiddler on the Roof Jr.

Click here for more CoolCleveland Kids events

Cleveland artist Susie Frazier creates innovative home accessories, accent furniture and fine arts by blending organic sensibilities with repurposed natural and industrial materials. Her newest project is host of Movers & Makers with Susie Frazier, an “entertainment-based TV show on a mission to advance the maker economy and place greater value on creativity, handcrafted design and hyperlocal manufacturing.”

CoolCleveland’s Stephan Haluska met with Frazier in her workspace at 78th Street Studios to discuss her upcoming show. The pilot episode of Movers & Makers features the work Alex Loos of Hans Noble Design, Freddy Hill of Freddy Hill Designs, Kurt Ballash of Ballash Construction and more. Movers & Makers debuts on WKYC-TV on Sat 3/25 at 7PM, with an official watch party at Luxe Kitchen & Lounge. The party starts at 6PM, and the show at 7PM.

Food is often one of peoples’ first gateways into a foreign culture, as restaurants of all ethnicities have become more common – certain true in Cleveland. one of peoples’ first gateways into a foreign culture, as restaurants of all ethnicities have become more common – certain true in Cleveland.

In the culturally diverse neighborhood of Ohio City, the Cleveland Hostel aims to bring people together to share their native foods at its Global Table potluck – free and open to all, no matter where you come from. Sat 3/25.

Read more of CoolCleveland’s picks for Eats and Drinks.

SPONSORED: The Kent Stage with Ratt’s Stephen Pearcy, Michael Kelsey, Brian Henke, Mike Polk, Jr., Rusted Root w/ Nicholas David, Madeleine Peyroux, Mickey Dolenz, America, Morgan James, Richard Thompson, The Psychedelic Furs w/ Robyn Hitchcock, Tim O’Brien, JD Huthison & Jan Fabricius, Timothy B. Schmit of The Eagles, Blues Traveler, plus more. TheKentStage.com.

They may not be teenage girls, but the fellas in the North Coast Men’s Chorus LOVE those musical “Heart Throbs.” They’ll perform that catchy pop music at their next shows at Notre Dame College. Sat 3/25 & Sun 3/26

Apollo’s Fire performs “Sacred Bach” on the heels of its new Bach recording of the St. John Passion. Thu 3/23-Sun 3/26. “Sacred Bach” on the heels of its new Bach recording of the St. John Passion.

Local musicians remember Robert Lockwood Jr. at the Beachland Ballroom on what would have been his 102nd birthday. Sun 3/26. remember Robert Lockwood Jr. at the Beachland Ballroom on what would have been his 102nd birthday.

Oldboy’s Shawn Brewster celebrates his “Filthy 40th” birthday at the Grog Shop with his band & other musician friends. Fri 3/24. celebrates his “Filthy 40th” birthday at the Grog Shop with his band & other musician friends.

Read more picks by Anastasia Pantsios here

Read more of CoolCleveland’s picks for Cool Events.

WED 3/22

Quince Contemporary Vocal Ensemble has a repertoire of experimental, often newly commissioned works. They’ll be performing some of them this evening at the Transformer Station, among the cutting-edge mixed-media works of Esther Teichmann.

Burning River Baroque performs music that depicts women on the brink of insanity at Trinity Cathedral & Lakewood Presbyterian Church today and Stone Oven in Cleveland Hts tomorrow. performs music that depicts women on the brink of insanity at Trinity Cathedral & Lakewood Presbyterian Church today and Stone Oven in Cleveland Hts tomorrow.

Click here for more events on Wed 3/22

THU 3/23

Ava DuVernay directed the acclaimed 2014 film Selma. Her new film, 13th, is a doc about the roots and politics of the exploding African-American incarceration rate in the U.S. It will be screened for free at the Near West Theatre, followed by a discussion.

Brooklyn author Pamela DiFrancesco talks about her “acid western” novel at the Lakewood Library. Pamela DiFrancesco talks about her “acid western” novel at the Lakewood Library.

Noted African-American scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr. gives a lecture at Case Western Reserve. scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr. gives a lecture at Case Western Reserve.

Knight Prize winning photographer LaToya Ruby Frazier speaks about her work at the Akron Art Museum. photographer LaToya Ruby Frazier speaks about her work at the Akron Art Museum.

Re-live 80s hair metal at the Kent Stage with Ratt vocalist Stephen Pearcy. at the Kent Stage with Ratt vocalist Stephen Pearcy.

Click here for more events on Thu 3/23

FRI 3/24

You may not have the accommodations to keep a winsome, furry alpaca in your home. But you can see and pet a lot of them at the Buckeye Alpaca Show at the Summit Fairgrounds and learn more about these animals, raised for their wool.

Girls Night Out at BAYarts offers some relaxing and bonding time. at BAYarts offers some relaxing and bonding time.

All-City Musical The Wiz shows off talents of Cleveland Public Schools students at PlayhouseSquare. Through Sun 3/26. The Wiz shows off talents of Cleveland Public Schools students at PlayhouseSquare. Through

Joanna May Hunkins dedicates her cabaret style show at Stocker Arts Center to women singer-songwriters. Also tomorrow. dedicates her cabaret style show at Stocker Arts Center to women singer-songwriters. Also tomorrow.

Pulitzer Prize-winning Armenian-American poet Peter Balakian talks and reads at CWRU. Armenian-American poet Peter Balakian talks and reads at CWRU.

The Gibson Brothers bring a dose of bluegrass to Peninsula’s G.A.R. Hall. bring a dose of bluegrass to Peninsula’s G.A.R. Hall.

Acoustic guitar virtuoso Michael Kelsey comes to the Kent Stage. virtuoso Michael Kelsey comes to the Kent Stage.

Click here for more events on Fri 3/24

SAT 3/25

If you like to do crossword puzzles at home, think how much more fun it would be to compete against others. Come down to the Akron/Summit main library for its Puzzle Tournament, where all skill levels can compete in four rounds of speed puzzle-solving.

Detroit blues/soul singer Thornetta Davis pays tribute to the “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin at the Music Box. singer Thornetta Davis pays tribute to the “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin at the Music Box.

Upcycle Parts holds workshop/party to recycle old jewelry and celebrate founder Nicole McGee’s birthday at Goldhorn Brewery. workshop/party to recycle old jewelry and celebrate founder Nicole McGee’s birthday at Goldhorn Brewery.

Peter Lawson Jones performs one-man August Wilson show at Shore Cultural Center to benefit its programs. performs one-man August Wilson show at Shore Cultural Center to benefit its programs.

Chinese classical guitar star Xuefei Yang plays at Plymouth Church. star Xuefei Yang plays at Plymouth Church.

Comedian Mike Polk Jr. takes his Cleveland humor down to the Kent Stage. takes his Cleveland humor down to the Kent Stage.

New local supergroup Math & Logic debuts at the Happy Dog. Math & Logic debuts at the Happy Dog.

The Cleveland POPS Orchestra and pianist Tony DeSare perform 20th-century pop music from Irving Berlin to Elton John at Severance Hall. Orchestra and pianist Tony DeSare perform 20th-century pop music from Irving Berlin to Elton John at Severance Hall.

70s power pop icon Dwight Twilley performs acoustic solo show at the Euclid Tavern. Dwight Twilley performs acoustic solo show at the Euclid Tavern.

Watch party for new Cle TV show Movers & Makers at Luxe featuring Clevelanders Susie Frazier, Alex Loos, Freddy Hill & Kurt Ballash. for new Cle TV show Movers & Makers at Luxe featuring Clevelanders Susie Frazier, Alex Loos, Freddy Hill & Kurt Ballash.

Click here for more events on Sat 3/25

SUN 3/26

Lori Stokes, who went from Cleveland to a successful 30-year career in TV news, comes home to join other notable Clevelanders in a discussion of her illustrious father, the late Congressman Louis Stokes, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel.

The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Honor Choir performs a free concert at Severance Hall. Youth Honor Choir performs a free concert at Severance Hall.

Musicians celebrate the legacy of jazz legend Albert Ayler at the BOP STOP. the legacy of jazz legend Albert Ayler at the BOP STOP.

Free conference spotlights small-scale urban projects in Cleveland. spotlights small-scale urban projects in Cleveland.

Rusted Root brings their world/roots/jam music to the Kent Stage. their world/roots/jam music to the Kent Stage.

Brooklyn chamber-pop band Oshwa performs at Mahall’s. band Oshwa performs at Mahall’s.

Click here for more events on Sun 3/26

MON 3/27

Ohio has been ground zero for the assault on women’s reproductive freedom. But efforts to strip women of control over their bodies and their lives have been escalating across the country. Women’s health clinic Preterm is hosting a community outreach program where NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio executive director Kellie Copeland will share information about the policies being pushed.

Click here for more events on Mon 3/27

TUE 3/28

The Cleveland Botanical Garden celebrates the new season with a facility-wide indoor/outdoor event, “Big Spring.” Join a Mad Hatter Tea Party, play giant chess/checkers games, follow a garden hedge maze and smell spring flowers everywhere, through Sun 4/23.

Lecture at the Lakewood Public Library illuminates traditional Asian folk medicine. Lakewood Public Library illuminates traditional Asian folk medicine.

The Go Factory hosts an evening of free improv jazz with Gradient and the Oblique Orchestra. hosts an evening of free improv jazz with Gradient and the Oblique Orchestra.

Click here for more events on Tue 3/28

WED 3/29

Norwegian composer and accordionist Frode Haltli and Swedish nickylharpa player Emilia Amper will be at the Cleveland Museum of Art to perform Haltli’s concert-length piece The Border Woods, which incorporates elements of Nordic folk music.

Click here for more events on Wed 3/29

Send your cool events to: Events@CoolCleveland.com

Two years before the beautifully renovated League Park opened in August of 2014, a master plan for the redevelopment of the League Park District was completed. Five years since its release the plan still sits gathering dust. Development in the area has come to a complete halt in most of the ward…

* Could Something More Sinister Be Going On? Just as we know that racism is still alive and well in this country, so too is the vitriolic hatred of poor whites by the majority culture, something that has…

Read other stories from Mansfield Frazier here

A look back at the last week

Submit your own review or commentary to Events@CoolCleveland.com

PHOTOSTREAM: St. Patrick’s Day Parade by Anastasia Pantsios

MUSIC REVIEW: Cleveland Orchestra All-Stravinsky Program by Laura Kennelly

THEATER REVIEW: How I Learned to Drive @ Cleveland Play House by Laura Kennelly

THEATER REVIEW: Mamma Mia! @ PlayhouseSquare by Roy Berko

Read and comment here: http://www.coolcleveland.com/blog

Draw blood,

–Thomas Mulready

Letters@CoolCleveland.com

Cool Networks LLC / 14837 Detroit #105 / Cleveland, OH 44107

All contents (c)2017 Cool Networks LLC all rights reserved

Post categories: