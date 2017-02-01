Theatres

nwt

Today, Northeast Ohio’s Theater community is alive with diverse entertainment.

From large presenting organizations such as PlayhouseSquare, the second largest theater complex next to Lincoln Center, to major producing theaters such as the Cleveland Play House (America’s first professional regional theater) and Great Lakes Theater, to smaller regional and avant-garde theaters such as the Akron Civic Theatre, Cleveland Public Theatre, Dobama, Karamu House and Near West Theatre (pictured), Northeast Ohio has every conceivable theatre option.

Orchestras, comedy ensembles, cabaret, ballet, pop performers, Shakespeare, and solo artists of all genres perform in the region’s historic and modern theaters located in metropolitan areas like Akron, Cleveland, Lorain and Warren, as well as smaller neighborhoods like Gordon Square, Cleveland Heights, Amherst, Oberlin and Kent.

TowerCityCinemas

* Tower City Cinemas

flanagans

* Flanagan's Wake

* Capitol Theatre

kentStage

* The Kent Stage

* Cedar Lee Theatre

* Apollo Theatre

ShakerSquareCinemas

* Shaker Square Cinemas

* Beck Center for the Arts

Akron Civic Theatre

Talespinner Children's Theatre

Chagrin Cinemas

Stambaugh Auditorium

DeYor Performing Arts Center

convergence-continuum

EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall

Twelve Arts Incubator

Lock 3 Live

Amherst Cinema

Cain Park

Lorain Palace Theater

Blank Canvas Theatre

G.A.R. Hall

Finney Chapel

Cleveland Play House

CIA Cinematheque

Playhouse Square theatres

Dobama Theatre

Severance Hall

Near West Theatre

Cleveland Public Theatre

Akron Center for Art Music & Performance

Did We Miss Something? Your Suggestion Here

Post categories:

Leave a Reply

Comments

comments