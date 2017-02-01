Today, Northeast Ohio’s Theater community is alive with diverse entertainment.

From large presenting organizations such as PlayhouseSquare, the second largest theater complex next to Lincoln Center, to major producing theaters such as the Cleveland Play House (America’s first professional regional theater) and Great Lakes Theater, to smaller regional and avant-garde theaters such as the Akron Civic Theatre, Cleveland Public Theatre, Dobama, Karamu House and Near West Theatre (pictured), Northeast Ohio has every conceivable theatre option.

Orchestras, comedy ensembles, cabaret, ballet, pop performers, Shakespeare, and solo artists of all genres perform in the region’s historic and modern theaters located in metropolitan areas like Akron, Cleveland, Lorain and Warren, as well as smaller neighborhoods like Gordon Square, Cleveland Heights, Amherst, Oberlin and Kent.

