Music Clubs

From smoky Jazz to fiery Punk, from ostentatious Opera to indigenous Irish, from earthy Americana to salt-of-the-earth Blues, if you can dream up a music genre, Northeast Ohio can point to a place where you can hear it live. And enjoy local musicians playing it.

Historically, Akron and NEO were the hotbeds of punk and new wave. Our jazz clubs have been ranked nationally and internationally. Rooms like the Parkview Niteclub and Jilly’s Music Room have a feel that virtually guarantees a good time. The BOP STOP oozes as cool a vibe as any other jazz club in the world, while Now That’s Class and Pat’s in the Flats are as underground as it gets.

When it comes to live music, we’ve got this round.

 

BluJazz

* BLU Jazz+

BeachlandExterior440

* Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

* Musica

* Music Box Supper Club

* The BOP STOP

The Outpost

The Agora

Parkview Niteclub

Jilly's Music Room

The Pour House

Grog Shop

The Happy Dog at the Euclid Tavern

Take 5 Live Rhythm and Jazz Tapas Lounge

Five O'Clock Lounge

The Brothers Lounge

Happy Dog

Now That's Class

The Harp

The Bevy In Birdtown

House of Blues

Pat's in the Flats

Nighttown

The Phantasy

Mahall's 20 Lanes

VOSH Nightclub

