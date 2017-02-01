Music Clubs

From smoky Jazz to fiery Punk, from ostentatious Opera to indigenous Irish, from earthy Americana to salt-of-the-earth Blues, if you can dream up a music genre, Northeast Ohio can point to a place where you can hear it live. And enjoy local musicians playing it.

Historically, Akron and NEO were the hotbeds of punk and new wave. Our jazz clubs have been ranked nationally and internationally. Rooms like the Parkview Niteclub and Jilly’s Music Room have a feel that virtually guarantees a good time. The BOP STOP oozes as cool a vibe as any other jazz club in the world, while Now That’s Class and Pat’s in the Flats are as underground as it gets.

When it comes to live music, we’ve got this round.

