It’s the title of a whimsical dance/theatre piece at Baldwin Wallace this weekend inspired by the university’s research on the social and mating habits of squirrels, presented as part of “fyoo zh en 17,” their new music and dance project. But it could describe a whole range of folks busy at work this winter.

New music ensemble No Exit is trying their damnedest NOT to lie as they present honest contemporary classical music at venues like SPACES, CSU & Heights Arts. Cleveland concert photographer and ailurophile Joe Kleon is hosting an online auction of some of his stunning concerts shots to raise money for the Medina cat shelter. Lee Chilcote’s new book of poetry hones in on the exactitude of love, family and marriage. Claudia Taller experienced the legitimacy of resistance when she traveled to D.C. for the recent women’s march, witnessing a solid wall of Pussyhats.

You’ve got your pick of great, honest-to-goodness events all over town. Trinity Cathedral’s free weekly Brownbag Concerts start this week. CODA glows with veracity hosting Behind Glass, a new series of electronic musics. There’ll be an authentic Sausage Fest at the Music Box with DJ Kishka. Singer/comedian Theresa Kloos does her cabaret show at the BOP STOP. Take in a night of cold wave goth at Maple Lanes. Get active to support the arts & humanities under threat from the new White House. There’s plenty of principled truthfulness right before our eyes. Let’s just agree not to lie to each other. —Thomas Mulready

