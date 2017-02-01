February at Melt Bar and Grilled

February 2017 at Melt Bar and Grilled

Sandwich Special: Best of Melt Month

Hungry Hungarian Paprikash Melt / Feb 1-5: Pulled roasted chicken, rich Paprikash sauce, homemade spaetzle, muenster VA Vegetarian Available.

Winter Chicken / Feb 6-12: Grilled chicken, sautéed peppers & onions, tortilla crusted mozzarella wedge, honey chipotle sauce, pepper-jack cheese VA Vegetarian available.

Primetime Prime Rib Melt / Feb 13-19 Slow roasted thin sliced tender prime rib, roasted garlic mashed redskin potatoes, creamy horseradish sauce, provolone cheese, hot rich au jus for dipping VA Vegetarian available

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Cowabunga Melt / Feb 20-28 Real cheese pizza rolls deep fried until extra crispy and atomic hot, rich basil marinara, green ooze basil pesto, herb cream cheese, provolone & romano V

Seasonal Sides Price change to $5.50 FULL and $3.50 SUB

Spicy Curry Cauliflower Roasted cauliflower, tikka masala curry sauce, scallions – V, VG

Root Beer Glazed Carrots Roasted carrots, sweet root beer glaze – VA, VG

Bread Pudding: Chocolate Covered Strawberry Bread Pudding Homemade chocolate bread pudding served warm and drenched in our sweet strawberry sauce then topped a scoop of vanilla ice cream, powdered sugar and real whipped cream – $8.00 V

Beer Feature : Revolution Local Hero Delicious IPA brewed with Centennial, Cascade, Chinook and Nugget hops regionally grown at Hop Heads Farms in Hickory Corners, Mi. Local Hero has a super clean malt profile, crisp clean bitterness and layers of fresh citrus aroma and flavor.

Cocktail Feature – For Lovers Only Smirnoff Vanilla, Crème de Cacao, house made simple syrup, fresh lemon juice and strawberry preserves. The delicious liquid adult version of the chocolate covered strawberry

Melt News

Super Bowl Sunday Limited Hours – February 5th

All Melt Bar and Grilled locations will close early on Super Bowl Sunday. Our limited hours will be 11am – 6pm on Sunday, February 5th. We don’t want to miss any commercials!

February Beer Events at Melt Bar and Grilled

Deschutes Abyss ON DRAFT – February 10 th (all Melt locations)

Founders Lizzard of Koz – February 10 th (Lakewood, Indy, Akron, Short North, and Easton)

Fat Head’s Hop Juju – February17 th (all Melt locations)

Ithaca Flower Power – Representatives of the brewery will be in the Cleveland area February 9 th and 10 th , we will be offering a keep the glass promo while supplies last along with some great knowledge of Ithaca Brewery. Independence – Feb 9 th / 5pm- 7pm Akron – Feb 9 th / 8-10pm Lakewood – Feb / 9 th 8-10 Mentor – Feb / 10 th 5-6:30pm Cleveland Heights – Feb / 10 th 7-8:30pm

Goose Island Sofie keep the glass (all month – while supplies last) Enjoy a Sofie or a Sofie Mimosa in a beautiful Goose Island goblet that you get to take home. Sofie is fermented with wild yeasts and aged in wine barrels with orange peel, she is a tart, dry, sparkling ale. A subtle, spicy white pepper note, a hint of citrus from the orange peel and a creamy vanilla finish make Sofie an intriguing choice for Champagne drinkers and beer drinkers who are fond of Belgian Saisons.



New Happy Hour Menu Is Here! Awesome exclusive food and drink items are featured on the new Happy Hour menu. On the food side you’ll find fun snacks, appetizers and sandwich items for $5, $6 & $7. On the drink side unique cocktails, craft beer, wine and Dad’s favorite canned beers will be the focus. Check out the new menu – meltbarandgrilled.com/menu

Fresh made Kettle Chips no offered as side option! Fresh cut fries have reigned supreme for the last 10 years as the accompaniment to our awesome gourmet grilled cheese. But look out fries… here comes some competition! Introducing new fresh made kettle chips available as a side option at all Melt Bar and Grilled locations! Fries or Chips?? Now the difficult choice is all yours…

On-Line Ordering makes take-out even easier! Ordering Melt Bar and Grilled just got so much easier! Log into our website from any device and place a take-out order for some Melt deliciousness! All your favorite Melt food menu items are available and it could not be easier! Simply, place the order through the Melt website then head to your neighborhood location to pick up from our friendly staff! Order online at : http://www.meltbarandgrilled.com

Big Cheese Club Rewards are getting even sweeter! The Melt Big Cheese Club has always been awesome but now the rewards are getting even better! Enjoy Melt Bar and Grilled and receive a $10 voucher for every $100 spent! It is really that simple! Sign up today for the Melt Big Cheese Club and start receiving your reward points today! Big Cheese Club

Melt Bar and Grilled Dayton Ohio COMING SOON! We are beyond thrilled to announce the opening of our first Dayton, Ohio location. The new Melt outpost will be located at The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, Ohio just east of Dayton off I70 & I675. Our tentative timeline for opening is June 2017. No official grand opening date is confirmed but stay tuned to all Melt’s social media sites and website for updated information coming soon. A new staff hiring fair will be held at the location in early 2017. Date and time information will be announced on our website and all Melt’s social media sites.

Getting Married in 2017? Look sharp and enjoy some Melt delicious for free! Book your wedding party at any American Commodore Tuxedo location between January 1st – March 31st 2017 and receive a FREE $30.00 gift certificate to Melt Bar and Grilled. This awesomely delicious deal is provided by American Commodore Tuxedo and Melt Bar and Grilled! https://actux.com/

Fundraising Events at Melt Bar and GrilledRaising funds for your favorite organization or charity is easy, fun and delicious at Melt. You choose the date, invite the guests and Melt will donate 20% from all attendees proceeds directly to the organization or charity. You and your guests enjoy an awesome experience at Melt while donating! Contact us for more information or to book your next fundraising event at Melt Bar and Grilled. info@meltbarandgrilled.com

The holidays are not the only time to celebrate! Melt Independence – Now booking parties and taking reservations! The new Independence expansion includes additional seating and a party/event room that can accommodate 12-100 guests!

Contact us at info@meltbarandgrilled for more information and to book your next party or event.

Contact the Independence location directly to make your reservations – (216)520-1415

Check out our website for the new catering/party menu – meltbarandgrilled.com/menu

Now Taking Reservations in Select Melt Bar and Grilled Locations Due to overwhelming demand we are now taking reservations in select Melt locations. You can now reserve tables for groups of 12 or more any day of the week! Contact the Melt location nearest you for more information and to book your next gathering or special event!

Independence Location / 6700 Rockside Road / 216-520-1415

Cleveland Heights Location / 13463 Cedar Road / 216-965-0988

Mentor Location / 7289 Mentor Ave / 440-530-3770

Columbus Location / Short North – 840 North High Street / 614-453-1150

Melt Catering for all events! Making Valentine’s Day party plans or hosting the Super Bowl? Don’t settle for the typical boring party food – be a superstar and have Melt Bar and Grilled cater your next party! Check out our awesome catering menu for Melt Feast suggestions to accomodate gatherings of any size and budget! Blow everyone away by serving Melt’s unique gourmet grilled cheese, awesome appetizers and great seasonal salads. meltbarandgrilled.com/menu

