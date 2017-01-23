Winter Warmer Benefit at the BOP STOP Benefits Brite Winter Festival

Fri 1/27 @7:30PM

The annual Brite Winter festival, now in its eighth year, is free to all who want to come down and freeze their buns off listening to music out in the cold (There are indoor venues too). It takes place Sat 2/18 on the West Bank of the Flats.

To support the event, Brite Winter is hosting its first annual Winter Warmer benefit, which, as the name suggests, takes place inside — at the Bop Stop, to be precise. It kicks off with a cocktail hour at 7:30, followed by a program at 8pm that features live music MC’d by Rock Hall president Greg Harris. There’s a silent auction and heavy appetizers as well. Tickets are $75.

If that’s a little rich for your pocketbook, stop by the afterparty at 10pm wher you can dance until 2am to the music of DJ Byron DJ and buy yourself some Platform Beer Co. Spruce Tip Pale Ale, brewed exclusively for the Bop Stop. Admission is only $10, which also benefits Brite Winter.

