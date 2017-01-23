Winter Mechanic Street House Concert Features Two Local Singer/Songwriter/Guitarists

Sat 1/28 @ 8PM

The weather has been mild so far this year. But January is always a time when there’s a risk in scheduling any event that you might get snowed out. That’s why Lynn and Joel, who host the Mechanic Street House Concerts in their Ohio City living room, are going back to their tradition of hosting an evening of local acts in January.

The intimate setting will give listeners an opportunity to absorb the music of two familiar faces in clubs around town, G.S. Harper and Tom Evanchuck, in a way they couldn’t in a noisy bar. Both also play with bands but the essence of what they do is in their songs.

Harper’s music blends various vernacular American music styles such as folk, blues and country, in the tradition of Texas songwriters like Townes Van Zant and Guy Clark. He comes by it naturally; he’s a Texas who adopted Cleveland as a second home. Evanchuck, just shy of 30, reaches back to classic influences from previous generations, such as Neil Young, the Beatles and Bob Dylan and even older ones, such as Leadbelly, to give his music a timeless feel. Both are accomplished guitarists as well.

Admission is $20, all of which goes to the artists. To reserve your spot and find out the exact location, email mechanicstreetmusic@yahoo.com.

