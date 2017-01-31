West Side Market Announces New Sunday Hours, Reminds People Parking Is Free

Sun 2/5 @ 10AM-4PM

Last April, the 100-plus-year-old West Side Market broke away from its past and, recognizing that its customers, their lifestyles and their shopping habits had changed since 1912, opened for the first time on Sundays. (Back in 1912, NO businesses were open on Sundays).

Now that it’s had a chance to assess the success for Sunday hours, it’s adjusting them somewhat to accommodate the times most shoppers prefer. Instead of noon-6pm, starting on Sun 2/5 the market with be open from 10am-4pm.

In addition, the market wants people to know that the construction that tied up the parking lot last year is done and currently, parking is still free while debate rages about what and how to charge for parking there.

westsidemarket

