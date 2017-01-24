Wesley Bright and Friends Pay Tribute to the Late Sharon Jones at Mahall’s

Sat 1/28 @ 9PM

Sharon Jones was not the most high-profile death of 2016 in the music world. But it hit many in the indie music community hard. She was just 60 when she died in November, and what was especially heartbreaking was that this powerful, affecting soul singer spun her wheels career-wise and attracted little attention until she was in the 40s when her band Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings brought her widespread attention and praise.

Akron soul singer Wesley Bright cites Jones as a major influence so he and his band the Honeytones and some of their friends will celebrate her life at “I’m Not Gonna Cry: A Sharon Jones Tribute” at Mahall’s Locker Room Stage. They’ll be joined by two female guest vocalists, Reagan Gray and Jess Yafanaro, to bring some of the sound and style Jones was noted for.

The evening will also feature the raffling off of a print by former Clevelander, photographer Sophia Borazanian, who got to know Jones, and a tribute via video by Dap King guitarist Binky Griptite, who spent Jones’ last few hours with her. Admission is $5.

