The scourge of opioid addiction has been all over the news in the past year.

Now, faculty and students from the BW Conservatory of Music are staging a concert to make a difference. Please support “We Do Recover,” their concert benefitting the Berea Police Department’s innovative new drug interdiction initiative on Sun 1/29 at 3 p.m.

Tickets (just $10 adults, $5 students) at: https://app.arts-people. com/index.php?show=71256

Read more about the inspiration for the concert here.

