Waterloo’s Businesses Are Oases from the Cold at Walk All Over Waterloo

Fri 2/3 @ 5-10PM

Yeah, it’ll probably be cold and snowy for the February Walk All Over Waterloo. But there will be plenty of warmth to be found inside its bars, businesses and galleries.

The Maria Neil Art Project will be holding the closing party for the current exhibit of work by the late Anthony Bartholomew who was an active part of the local printmaking scene; proceeds from the sale of his works go to a post-graduate residency at Zygote Press.

At Praxis Fiber Workshop, you’ll have another chance to see PRISM, featuring the work of Petra Soesemann, Dan Tranberg, and Judy Wolfe. BRICK Ceramic + Design is presenting its Mornings with … First Annual Cup Invitiational where you can choose from 110 coffee-tea cups by 22 artists.

You can take in the DayGlo a GoGo Dance Party at Waterloo Arts or stop in the Slovenian Workmen’s Home for a traditional Friday fish fry. Don’t forget to visit Dru Christine Fabrics & Design to say hello to CoolCleveland fashion writer Dru Thompson, enjoy some treats and take advantage of discounts during her February customer appreciation month.

There’s much more as well. Dress warm; come out and explore.

facebook.com/events/

Post categories: