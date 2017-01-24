VIDEO: Tri-C JazzFest 2017 Announced

CoolCleveland caught up with Terri Pontremoli, the director of the Tri-C JazzFest, and she ran down the lineup of killer artists who will appear at Playhouse Square from June 22-24, 2017.

Get ready for Dianne Reeves, Chris Botti, Kenny Barron, Ravi Coltrane, Boney James, Norman Brown, Jane Bunnett & Maqueque, Alicia Olatuja, Diego Figueiredo, Anat Cohen Choro Ensemble, Kamasi Washington, Boz Scaggs, Catherine Russell and Tri-C artist-in-residence Terence Blanchard (pictured), performing his music from the film The Comedian, and with his groundbreaking E-Collective.

As always, the outdoor stage under the PHS chandelier will feature local artists, dancing, puppetry and good times. A festival pass is available for $250 ($415 value).

http://www.tri-c.edu/jazzfest

