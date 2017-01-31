VIDEO: New Electronic Music Series at CODA

Sat 2/4 @ 9 PM

Gazing deep into an aquarium, you watch as colorful creatures swim through the water, causing ripples seen through refracted light. Close enough to touch, all but a thin, transparent partition stands between you and the fish. This divide may separate you physically but emotionally, you are underwater with them.

CODA has teamed up with local musician Matthew Ryals to produce a series of concerts dedicated to the fringes of electronic music called Behind Glass, where you can bask in electronic environments as you dive deeper under the surface.

This new series debuts with Canadian musician, Christopher Bissonnette whose cinematic approach to ambient music creates an atmosphere that’s visceral yet clear and detailed on the tiniest of levels.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 day of show.

