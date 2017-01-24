Veteran Folksinger John McCutcheon Returns to Nighttown

Thu 1/26 @ 8PM

It’s indicative of how central John McCutcheon is to the contemporary folk scene that his website is just called folkmusic.com.

The 64-year-old singer/multi-instrumentalist writes and performs in the classic mode: acoustic, solo, pouring his heartfelt emotions into songs that have filled almost three dozen records.

He’s been inspired by some of the best, such as Pete Seeger, whose footsteps he followed in his activism on grassroots political and social justice issues — those than can truly be called “folk” derived. He’s travelled extensively among America’s ordinary people, including those down on their luck and those left behind, and he has told their stories in song, developing a reputation as a storyteller with a keen ear for telling detail. As long as McCutcheon’s performing, Pete Seeger’s spirit lives.

McCutcheon returns to Nighttown in Cleveland Heights, where Seeger’s spirit is also strong. Tickets are $30.

