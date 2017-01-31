Two Veteran Bands Bring the Sounds at the Music Box’s Rockabilly Blowout

Thu 2/2 @ 7:30PM

Johnny Fay & the Bel-Airs and David Loy & the Ramrods are both veteran acts who have been kicking around th rockabilly scene for a long long time. John Furino, who fronts the Bel-Airs, was making music back in the ’60s and his obscure tracks are coveted by collectors. Loy (pictured) and his band are regulars on local rockbilly shows, both on their own and backing another rocker whose roots go back to the ’60s, Alan Leatherwood.

Both bands will be part of the Rags to Riches Rockabilly Blowout at the Music Box Supper Club. Admission is just $7, which includes a craft cocktail du jour.

