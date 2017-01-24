Trinity Cathedral Brownbag Concerts Start Their Spring Season

Wed 2/1 @ noon

Trinity Cathedral’s Brownbag concerts, which took a break after the holiday concerts, are back for their spring series. Each week you can come to the cathedral, bring your lunch if you’re taking a break from the office, and enjoy some music — usually classical, but sometime jazz or pop as well — played by outstanding local musicians (with an occasional guest player or ensemble).

The new series starts this week with music performed by organ students from the Cleveland Institute of Music. The concerts are free.

