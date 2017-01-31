It’s Time for the North Coast Men’s Chorus Annual Mardi Gras Fundraiser in the Flats

Sat 2/4 @ 6:30-11PM

Every year, the North Coast Men’s Chorus hosts its Mardi Gras Party at Windows on the River to raise money for its programs, including its Youth Outreach program. And if you have ever seen these guys in concert (and if you haven’t why on earth haven’t you?), you know they know how to have fun. Mardi Gras is three and a half weeks away but they’re already getting the party started.

So come expecting a great time. Wear something festive, including your flashiest mask. And get ready to enjoy New Orleans-style cuisine, a live and silent auction, a French Quartet wall with a top prize of $500 and of course, a performance by the chorus that will have you asking “Where do I sign up to be a season subscriber for eternity?” Single tickets are $65.

ncmchorus/mardi-gras-celebration-2017/

