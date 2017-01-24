Three Area Chefs Get Together to Host Monthly ‘Potluck’ Suppers

Mon 1/30 @ 7PM

Sun 2/19 @ 7PM

Mon 3/20 @ 7PM

Three local chefs who have a loose relationship with days of the week are hosting a series of special casual dinners they’ve dubbed Sunday Suppers. Two of the three, including the first one this week, are on Monday, often a day off for people in the restaurant business.

Tim Bando of Grove Hill in Chagrin Falls, Flying Fig chef/owner Karen Small and Jonathan Bennett of Moxie and 811 Kitchen Bar will take turns hosting these “potlucks” at their establishments. They’ll bring the food, with the host restaurant each month providing the entrée and the other two the appetizer and dessert.

Here’s how they describe these events: “The evenings are about camaraderie. Meeting new friends, hanging out with the old. Fighting off the winter blahs. Doing something a bit different. And, for those unfamiliar with one or all of these chefs, discovering their personalities and their food.”

Grove Hill hosts the first round. Each one is $45, or you can reserve all three for $120. Go here to snag your spot.

sunday-supper-with-karen-jonathan-tim

Post categories: