Texas Guitarist/Vocalist Doyle Bramhall II Plays at the Kent Stage

Fri 2/3 @ 8PM

Guitarist/vocalist/composer/producer Doyle Bramhall II hails from Texas, a state that almost makes up for its reactionary politicians with its army of outstanding musicians.

Bramhall II came by his calling naturally. His father, drummer Doyle Bramhall, played with both Vaughan brothers, Jimmie and Stevie Ray, and wrote or co-write several of Stevie Ray’s signature tunes. He passed his love of blues and rock to his son, who was playing with Jimmie Vaughan’s Fabulous Thunderbirds by the time he was 18 and later formed the Arc Angels with Stevie Ray’s former rhythm section. He went on to tour with Roger Waters and tour and record with Eric Clapton.

Bramhall II has also written and produced work for artists such as Dr. John, Elton John, Erykah Badu, Sheryl Crow, Questlove and the Tedeschi Trucks Band. He also released his own fourth solo album Rich Man last year, which documents his spiritual journey following the death of his father in 2011. On it, he explores North African and Indian influences along with his bedrock blues and rock.

Bramhall will perform at the Kent Stage with bluesy young Austin-based singer Emily Gimble, the granddaughter of legendary Western swing fiddle player Johnny Gimble and herself a former member of modern Western swing ensemble Asleep at the Wheel, opening. Tickets are $25.

