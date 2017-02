Sun 2/5 @ 8PM

Dark and dramatic with throbbing drum machines, pulsing bass, vintage electronics and vulnerable vocals, ’80s inspired bands, Forever Grey and Prudence, come from Grand Rapids to surrender themselves to the stage.

In addition, local acts Collapsed Arc (solo project of David Russell of Murderedman) and Moltar will grace Maple Lanes with their presence. It’s $5, with a cash bar.

forevergrey

prudencesound

