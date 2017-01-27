Spacy Rock Music Lands at the Happy Dog

Fri 2/3 @ 9PM

Blast off to the guitar’s phasor sound, and the reverb will make you drift away into outer space. Cleveland-based indie rock band Ex-Astronaut are one part space rock and one part shoe gaze, with a dash of noise rock, shaken and served on the rocks for extra chill.

Come see them and post-punk influenced Key to the Mint and glam/garage rock band Beach Stav, who will also both serve up their own delicious cocktails of eclectic rock. Admission is $5.

[Written by Stephan Haluska]

