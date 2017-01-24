SPACES Opens First Shows in Its New Facility

Fri 1/27 @ 6-9PM

SPACES has barely had time to catch its breath after moving into its new facility in Ohio City’s Hingetown neighborhood. But it’s ready and rarin’ to go with its first set of shows in the new space.

It features three artists who are “exploring issues of local and international significance.” Philadelphia artist Imani Roach’s show Havens reaches back to the pre-Civil Rights era when segregation, even in the north to some degree, required that African-American travelers be aware of where to find businesses they could patronize. He explores where such businesses were located in Cleveland.

In Except as Punishment for Crime, Cleveland’s Anthony Warnick looks at how the “prison-industrial complex” has used inmates as labor in private factories. Also on view will be four episodes of Astro Black, a video series by NYC’s Soda_Jerk dealing with the strange mythology of the late musician Sun Ra.

It’s free and open to the public. The shows run through Sat 3/25.

